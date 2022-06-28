M. Kraus & Co Sells 97 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

M. Kraus & Co cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. M. Kraus & Co’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Claremont Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,016,000. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 33.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GLD stock opened at $169.90 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $173.28 and a 200-day moving average of $174.46. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $160.68 and a fifty-two week high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

