M. Kraus & Co Takes $266,000 Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

M. Kraus & Co purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,645,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,901,176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020,678 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,863,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,354,737,000 after buying an additional 922,811 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at $1,413,962,000. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 22,114,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,378,836,000 after buying an additional 3,195,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 18,130,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,136,598,000 after acquiring an additional 3,124,811 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

NYSE BMY opened at $79.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $170.28 billion, a PE ratio of 28.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.46. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $53.22 and a 52 week high of $80.59.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 48.37%. The company had revenue of $11.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 76.60%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BMY shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $87.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.27.

In other news, EVP Sandra Leung sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total value of $4,867,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 308,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,113,076.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total value of $2,221,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,803,740.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.