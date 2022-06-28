M. Kraus & Co Takes $266,000 Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

M. Kraus & Co purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,645,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,901,176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020,678 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,863,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,354,737,000 after buying an additional 922,811 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at $1,413,962,000. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 22,114,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,378,836,000 after buying an additional 3,195,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 18,130,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,136,598,000 after acquiring an additional 3,124,811 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.
NYSE BMY opened at $79.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $170.28 billion, a PE ratio of 28.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.46. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $53.22 and a 52 week high of $80.59.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 76.60%.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BMY shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $87.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.27.
In other news, EVP Sandra Leung sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total value of $4,867,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 308,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,113,076.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total value of $2,221,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,803,740.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.
Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.
