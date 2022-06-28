Macquarie Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MQBKY) Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $8.02 Per Share

Macquarie Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MQBKY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Macquarie Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Johnson now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $8.02 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $8.42. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Macquarie Group’s FY2024 earnings at $8.88 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.64 EPS.

Separately, Citigroup cut Macquarie Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a 187.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 9th.

Shares of MQBKY stock opened at $115.24 on Monday. Macquarie Group has a 1 year low of $109.36 and a 1 year high of $157.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $129.65 and its 200-day moving average is $138.56.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.9727 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th.

Macquarie Group Limited provides diversified financial services in Australia, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Macquarie Asset Management (MAM), Banking and Financial Services (BFS), Commodities and Global Markets (CGM), and Macquarie Capital.

