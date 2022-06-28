Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN) Shares Sold by PDS Planning Inc

PDS Planning Inc trimmed its position in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,891 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,687 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc owned 0.24% of Manhattan Bridge Capital worth $177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 352.6% during the 4th quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 1,156,366 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,156,000 after buying an additional 900,861 shares in the last quarter. blooom inc. purchased a new position in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 810.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,114 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 17,905 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 45.9% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,024 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 16,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 89.9% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 25,981 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 12,302 shares in the last quarter. 26.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Manhattan Bridge Capital stock opened at $5.61 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.73. The company has a market cap of $64.49 million, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.60. Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.25 and a fifty-two week high of $8.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. Manhattan Bridge Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 116.28%.

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates, services, and manages a portfolio of first mortgage loans in the United States. It offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or enhancement of properties in the New York metropolitan area, including New Jersey and Connecticut, and in Florida.

