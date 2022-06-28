Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Receives $110.36 Average Target Price from Analysts

Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $110.36.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $102.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th.

Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $87.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Marathon Petroleum has a 1-year low of $50.19 and a 1-year high of $114.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $95.64 and its 200 day moving average is $82.44.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $38.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.46 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 67.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum will post 13.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 13.77%.

In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Raymond L. Brooks sold 133,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.82, for a total transaction of $12,960,034.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 63,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,123,671.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MPC. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth $640,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth $10,039,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 215.0% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 104,042 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,658,000 after buying an additional 71,010 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

