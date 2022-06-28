Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Receives $422.94 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $422.94.

Several equities analysts have commented on MA shares. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $416.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $445.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Mastercard from $449.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $460.00 price target for the company.

Get Mastercard alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.93, for a total value of $35,080,137.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 104,054,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,330,742,096.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total transaction of $2,573,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,439 shares in the company, valued at $3,838,211.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 325,982 shares of company stock worth $107,912,260 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 58.2% in the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 87 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MA opened at $328.83 on Friday. Mastercard has a 12 month low of $303.65 and a 12 month high of $399.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $343.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $352.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $319.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.22, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 47.70% and a return on equity of 133.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Mastercard will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 20.40%.

About Mastercard (Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.