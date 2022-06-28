Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Acquired by Northwest Investment Counselors LLC

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 874 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at $3,107,220,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at $1,732,927,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at $574,844,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Mastercard by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,528,530 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,766,111,000 after buying an additional 1,511,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Mastercard by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,587,241 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,007,608,000 after buying an additional 1,195,525 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MA opened at $328.83 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $303.65 and a 52-week high of $399.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $343.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $352.86. The firm has a market cap of $319.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.01.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.59. Mastercard had a return on equity of 133.72% and a net margin of 47.70%. The company had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.40%.

In other news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total transaction of $2,573,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,838,211.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,326 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.74, for a total transaction of $34,847,283.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 103,841,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,033,167,903.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 325,982 shares of company stock worth $107,912,260 in the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MA. Barclays cut their price target on Mastercard from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Mastercard from $449.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Mastercard in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $360.00 to $357.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Mastercard from $412.00 to $402.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $422.94.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

