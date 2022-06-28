Matrix Trust Co Takes $267,000 Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Matrix Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,795 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its position in Cisco Systems by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 119,870 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $7,596,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $1,062,000. Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 4.9% during the first quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,195 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 86,355 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $5,468,000 after purchasing an additional 6,867 shares during the period. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $1,159,000. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 607 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total transaction of $26,161.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 79,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,441,750.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total transaction of $556,877.43. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,532,556.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,326 shares of company stock valued at $1,103,159 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on CSCO. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.05.

CSCO stock opened at $43.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.41. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.02 and a fifty-two week high of $64.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.99.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.28% and a return on equity of 31.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.33%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.