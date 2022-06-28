McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC cut its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,894 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 274 shares during the period. McDonald’s makes up 1.2% of Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $2,060,325,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,918,755 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $14,185,930,000 after buying an additional 2,294,758 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,973,382 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $9,911,455,000 after buying an additional 1,033,751 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,791,623 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $753,794,000 after buying an additional 903,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 99.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,754,981 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $470,458,000 after buying an additional 876,075 shares during the last quarter. 68.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MCD opened at $247.03 on Tuesday. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $217.68 and a one year high of $271.15. The stock has a market cap of $182.69 billion, a PE ratio of 26.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $245.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $249.58.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 131.20% and a net margin of 29.93%. The firm had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th were issued a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.29%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MCD shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on McDonald’s from $294.00 to $287.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on McDonald’s from $268.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup increased their price target on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $273.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Northcoast Research downgraded McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $297.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on McDonald’s from $282.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.15.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total value of $1,468,463.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,040,446.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

