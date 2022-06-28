Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,409 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $9,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. PFG Advisors boosted its stake in Medtronic by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 13,171 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 0.6% in the first quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 217,149 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $24,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Access Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Medtronic by 5.4% during the first quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 18,140 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its stake in Medtronic by 22.7% during the first quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 2,689 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Medtronic during the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MDT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Medtronic from $149.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Atlantic Securities cut Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $115.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Medtronic from $135.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.55.

MDT opened at $90.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $121.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.25, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $99.60 and a 200-day moving average of $103.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.86. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $86.95 and a 1-year high of $135.89.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.92%.

Medtronic Profile (Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.