Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Purchased by Access Financial Services Inc.

Access Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,140 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the quarter. Medtronic accounts for approximately 1.0% of Access Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Access Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in Medtronic by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,633 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in Medtronic by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,286 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 2,541 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its position in Medtronic by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,310 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 80.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $90.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.37 billion, a PE ratio of 24.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $99.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.80. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $86.95 and a 12 month high of $135.89.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.04). Medtronic had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The company had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.92%.

Several research firms have weighed in on MDT. Cowen lifted their target price on Medtronic to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Medtronic from $115.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Medtronic from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Medtronic from $121.00 to $111.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Medtronic from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.55.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

