Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) PT Raised to $102.00

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) had its price target upped by research analysts at Cowen from $95.00 to $102.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Cowen’s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.04% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on MRK. Barclays increased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday, June 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.82.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $94.41 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $238.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.36. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.89 and a 52 week high of $95.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $89.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $15.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 47.86% and a net margin of 26.27%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRK. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,823,028,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 198,224,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,191,909,000 after buying an additional 10,326,974 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 48,153,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,682,009,000 after buying an additional 5,409,154 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2,671.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,099,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,400,000 after buying an additional 4,915,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 216,096,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,730,682,000 after buying an additional 4,893,526 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

