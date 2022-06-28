Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Purchased by M. Kraus & Co

M. Kraus & Co grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,232 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 760 shares during the quarter. M. Kraus & Co’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New World Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth about $414,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 22,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,750,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 17,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brick & Kyle Associates lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 62,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,697,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. 72.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $94.41 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $89.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.73. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.89 and a twelve month high of $95.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.89, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.36.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.33. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 47.86% and a net margin of 26.27%. The business had revenue of $15.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 49.37%.

MRK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.82.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile (Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.