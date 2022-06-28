Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK) & Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF) Financial Comparison

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK – Get Rating) and Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Merrimack Pharmaceuticals and Can-Fite BioPharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Merrimack Pharmaceuticals N/A -16.12% -15.43% Can-Fite BioPharma -1,447.36% -132.72% -84.89%

55.9% of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.8% of Can-Fite BioPharma shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.8% of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.69, indicating that its stock price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Can-Fite BioPharma has a beta of 1.86, indicating that its stock price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Merrimack Pharmaceuticals and Can-Fite BioPharma’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Merrimack Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$2.45 million ($0.14) -42.57 Can-Fite BioPharma $850,000.00 29.17 -$12.61 million ($0.66) -1.38

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Can-Fite BioPharma. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Can-Fite BioPharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Merrimack Pharmaceuticals and Can-Fite BioPharma, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Merrimack Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A Can-Fite BioPharma 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals beats Can-Fite BioPharma on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Can-Fite BioPharma (Get Rating)

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer, liver inflammatory diseases, and erectile dysfunction. The company's lead drug candidate Piclidenoson, which has been completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of psoriasis; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19. It also develops Namodenoson that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma, as well as in Phase IIb trial for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; and CF602, which is in pre-clinical trial for the treatment of erectile dysfunction. In addition, the company develops commercial predictive biomarker blood test kit for A3AR. Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. has license and collaboration agreement with CMS Medical to develop, manufacture, and commercialize Piclidenoson and Namodenoson; and collaboration agreement with Univo Pharmaceuticals to identify and co-develop specific formulations of cannabis components for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory, autoimmune, and metabolic diseases. The company was formerly known as Can-Fite Technologies Ltd. and changed its name to Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. in January 2001. Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

