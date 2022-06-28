Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Bought by Riversedge Advisors LLC

Riversedge Advisors LLC raised its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,442 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 105.0% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 151 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total value of $2,327,429.16. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 11,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,366,160.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total value of $111,345.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,368,915.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,564 shares of company stock worth $9,130,201. Corporate insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on META. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $315.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $340.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $305.87.

META stock opened at $169.49 on Tuesday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.25 and a 1-year high of $384.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $188.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $235.52. The firm has a market cap of $458.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.37.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.18. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The company had revenue of $27.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

