Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Stock Holdings Lessened by MJP Associates Inc. ADV

MJP Associates Inc. ADV reduced its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,822 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 223 shares during the quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $850,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of META. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 105.0% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 151 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 6,425 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total transaction of $1,298,878.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,596 shares in the company, valued at $1,939,927.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.11, for a total transaction of $56,809.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,118,383.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 45,564 shares of company stock worth $9,130,201. Insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of META opened at $169.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $458.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $188.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $235.52. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.25 and a twelve month high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.18. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The company had revenue of $27.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.63 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on META. Citigroup raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $258.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $305.87.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

