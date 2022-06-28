Micro Focus International plc to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.09 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:MFGP)

Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Micro Focus International in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Brennan forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.09 for the year. The consensus estimate for Micro Focus International’s current full-year earnings is $1.36 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Micro Focus International’s FY2023 earnings at $0.96 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.01 EPS.

Shares of Micro Focus International stock opened at $3.72 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Micro Focus International has a 1 year low of $3.47 and a 1 year high of $7.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.10.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CastleKnight Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Micro Focus International in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,050,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Micro Focus International by 91.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 503,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,779,000 after buying an additional 240,686 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micro Focus International in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,022,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Micro Focus International in the 1st quarter valued at about $848,000. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Micro Focus International by 82.2% in the 4th quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 302,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after buying an additional 136,370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.63% of the company’s stock.

Micro Focus International plc operates in the enterprise software business in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, Canada, France, Japan, and internationally. It offers infrastructure software products that are managed on a portfolio. The company's product portfolio includes sector-agnostic products, such as application modernization and connectivity solutions that help customers to unlock the value from core business applications for modernization, which enable a transformational journey to deliver ongoing value and flexibility from IT investments, on or off the mainframe; application delivery management solutions that helps customers to increase velocity, remove bottlenecks, and deliver high-performing applications to support their digital business; and IT operations management solutions for service assurance, automate the service fulfilment life cycle, and strengthen IT service governance.

