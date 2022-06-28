Micron Technology (MU) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, June 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.34 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.20. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 21.15% and a net margin of 28.95%. The business had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Micron Technology to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of MU opened at $58.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $65.64 billion, a PE ratio of 7.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.17. Micron Technology has a 52-week low of $53.60 and a 52-week high of $98.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.11.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Micron Technology by 12.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 350,644 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,314,000 after buying an additional 39,693 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $1,672,000. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Micron Technology by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 9.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 200,423 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $15,611,000 after purchasing an additional 16,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in Micron Technology by 52.5% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,121 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MU shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $83.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Piper Sandler cut shares of Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Summit Insights lowered Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 12th. UBS Group cut their target price on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.92.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

