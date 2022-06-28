Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) Given New C$23.00 Price Target at CIBC

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by CIBC from C$24.50 to C$23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on MI.UN. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$29.00 to C$25.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$29.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$24.50 to C$23.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$26.25 to C$24.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$28.00 to C$26.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$25.63.

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust stock opened at C$14.67 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$17.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$20.20. The company has a market cap of C$532.15 million and a P/E ratio of 3.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.95, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.03. Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$14.22 and a fifty-two week high of C$25.41.

Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario to own income-producing multi-residential properties located in urban markets in Canada. The REIT owns a portfolio of high-quality income-producing multi-residential rental properties located in Toronto, Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton.

