Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG) Shares Purchased by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Get Rating) by 41.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 172,532 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,244 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Mizuho Financial Group were worth $443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Mizuho Financial Group by 128.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 912,514 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,327,000 after purchasing an additional 512,892 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Mizuho Financial Group by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 731,404 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 63,945 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Mizuho Financial Group by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 436,792 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 18,047 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in Mizuho Financial Group by 57.0% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 304,878 shares of the bank’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 110,732 shares during the period. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in Mizuho Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $736,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MFG opened at $2.24 on Tuesday. Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $2.15 and a one year high of $3.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.33 and a 200-day moving average of $2.56. The company has a market capitalization of $28.40 billion, a PE ratio of 5.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.54.

Mizuho Financial Group ( NYSE:MFG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The bank reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mizuho Financial Group had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 5.17%. The company had revenue of $13.92 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MFG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mizuho Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Mizuho Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Mizuho Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd.

Mizuho Financial Group Profile

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, and Asset Management Company.

