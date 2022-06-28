Mizuho Lowers Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Price Target to $273.00

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Mizuho from $342.00 to $273.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Mizuho’s target price indicates a potential upside of 2.54% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $352.00 to $338.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Evercore ISI set a $333.00 price target on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $323.00 to $299.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lowered Essex Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $378.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $247.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $326.87.

Shares of NYSE ESS opened at $266.25 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.75. Essex Property Trust has a 52-week low of $250.62 and a 52-week high of $363.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $293.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $322.35.

Essex Property Trust ( NYSE:ESS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by ($2.23). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 26.81% and a return on equity of 5.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.07 EPS. Analysts forecast that Essex Property Trust will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Affirmative Financial Network raised its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 6.0% in the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 5,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA boosted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 5.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Veritable L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 4.2% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

