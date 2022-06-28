MJP Associates Inc. ADV Acquires 1,115 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 33.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Southern were worth $325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Southern by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 38,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,619,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its position in Southern by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 10,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Southern by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 13,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Southern by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 15,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Southern by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on SO. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Southern in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Southern from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Southern from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Southern from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Southern from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.88.

NYSE:SO opened at $70.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $74.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.16. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $60.12 and a 1-year high of $77.24.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.93 billion. Southern had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. This is a positive change from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Southern’s payout ratio is 125.93%.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.97, for a total value of $1,101,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,758,125.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bryan D. Anderson sold 26,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.96, for a total transaction of $2,044,615.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,328,933.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 207,826 shares of company stock valued at $15,368,444. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

