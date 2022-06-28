MJP Associates Inc. ADV Acquires 1,841 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 21.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,841 shares during the quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $3,938,246,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $234,465,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $139,410,000. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Bank of America by 61.8% during the fourth quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 6,603,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $293,797,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in Bank of America by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 16,104,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $717,144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,232,964 shares in the last quarter. 70.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BAC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Bank of America from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.88.

Shares of BAC stock opened at $32.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.43 and a 200-day moving average of $41.14. The company has a market cap of $260.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $30.86 and a one year high of $50.11.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.09 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 32.84% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

