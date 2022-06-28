MJP Associates Inc. ADV Acquires 2,289 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 31.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,522 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,289 shares during the quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BMY. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 239.0% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 339 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Sandra Leung sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total transaction of $4,867,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 308,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,113,076.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total value of $2,221,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,803,740.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BMY stock opened at $79.98 on Tuesday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $53.22 and a 1-year high of $80.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.49.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $11.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.34 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 48.37% and a net margin of 13.31%. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.60%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BMY. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Raymond James cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.27.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

