MJP Associates Inc. ADV Acquires 4,003 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,006 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,003 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 108.5% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 156.5% in the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 82.5% in the first quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 16,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 7,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 101.5% in the first quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 63,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,020,000 after purchasing an additional 32,128 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $40.41 on Tuesday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $37.64 and a 12 month high of $55.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.08 and its 200-day moving average is $45.68.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

