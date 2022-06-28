MJP Associates Inc. ADV Acquires 52 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,016 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VO. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,929,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,605,982,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186,848 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,231,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,625,788,000 after purchasing an additional 803,958 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 245.3% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 609,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,178,000 after purchasing an additional 432,692 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2,286.3% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 353,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,008,000 after purchasing an additional 338,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,209,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,576,000 after acquiring an additional 262,052 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of VO stock opened at $203.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $212.58 and a 200-day moving average of $228.68. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $188.89 and a one year high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.