MJP Associates Inc. ADV Cuts Stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV trimmed its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,256 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 253 shares during the quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Blackstone during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in Blackstone during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in Blackstone by 152.0% during the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 315 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Blackstone by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 335 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BX opened at $97.87 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $106.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.86. Blackstone Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.39 and a twelve month high of $149.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.37.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.47. Blackstone had a net margin of 23.77% and a return on equity of 18.77%. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.32 per share. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.39%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.93%.

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.39, for a total transaction of $1,769,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 940,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,284,047.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ruth Porat acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $109.69 per share, with a total value of $548,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,942 shares in the company, valued at $1,748,677.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 2,514,376 shares of company stock worth $11,553,227 and have sold 539,650 shares worth $29,123,312. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on BX. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Blackstone from $166.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Blackstone from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Blackstone from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.00.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

