MJP Associates Inc. ADV Cuts Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV cut its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,729 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 314 shares during the quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in PayPal were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 203.6% during the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $75.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.40. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.47 and a 1 year high of $310.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total transaction of $1,259,920.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,403,500.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Enrique Lores bought 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $88.13 per share, for a total transaction of $96,943.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,235 shares in the company, valued at $461,360.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on PayPal from $180.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on PayPal from $105.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Stephens started coverage on PayPal in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on PayPal from $185.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.71.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

