MJP Associates Inc. ADV Decreases Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV reduced its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,524 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 251 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Amgen were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Amgen in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $256.00 price target for the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $202.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Amgen from $263.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $255.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amgen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $242.57.

In other news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total transaction of $3,264,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,027,492.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,375,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $244.85 on Tuesday. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $198.64 and a 12 month high of $258.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $244.09 and a 200-day moving average of $235.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $130.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.57.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by $0.03. Amgen had a net margin of 21.75% and a return on equity of 165.95%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.44 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

