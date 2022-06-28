MJP Associates Inc. ADV Decreases Stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV lowered its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Get Rating) by 36.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,735 shares during the quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,826,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,940,000 after buying an additional 112,607 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 483,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,177,000 after acquiring an additional 32,421 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 37,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 6,513 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 199,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,108,000 after acquiring an additional 20,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 290,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,325,000 after buying an additional 7,574 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index alerts:

Shares of FDL stock opened at $35.97 on Tuesday. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a fifty-two week low of $32.31 and a fifty-two week high of $39.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.79.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.