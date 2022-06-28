MJP Associates Inc. ADV Has $315,000 Position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) by 32.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in TransUnion by 223.9% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,392,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $283,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654,197 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in TransUnion in the fourth quarter valued at about $189,523,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in TransUnion by 2,382.8% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 819,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $97,177,000 after buying an additional 786,500 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in TransUnion by 104.3% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,050,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,623,000 after buying an additional 536,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of TransUnion by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,483,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $294,546,000 after acquiring an additional 194,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TRU opened at $81.81 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $84.08 and a 200-day moving average of $96.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. TransUnion has a twelve month low of $75.42 and a twelve month high of $125.35.

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). TransUnion had a net margin of 39.90% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The company had revenue of $921.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $910.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th were given a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. TransUnion’s payout ratio is currently 5.61%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of TransUnion from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of TransUnion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $109.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of TransUnion from $124.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.75.

In related news, Director William Bosworth sold 405 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.72, for a total value of $31,881.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,009.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics to businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

