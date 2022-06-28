MJP Associates Inc. ADV Has $53.66 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV lessened its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 340,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 652 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises 13.5% of MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. MJP Associates Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.15% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $53,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,065,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,475,402,000 after purchasing an additional 632,062 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,549,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,401,000 after acquiring an additional 326,108 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,095,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,560,000 after purchasing an additional 241,641 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,366,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,159,000 after purchasing an additional 98,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,007,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,738,000 after acquiring an additional 34,625 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of RSP stock opened at $138.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $144.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.39. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $129.56 and a 1 year high of $164.90.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

