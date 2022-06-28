MJP Associates Inc. ADV Increases Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 60.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,518 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SMI Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. SMI Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,918,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Chandler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Chandler Asset Management Inc. now owns 156,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,761,000 after buying an additional 3,204 shares in the last quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 242,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,479,000 after buying an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 111,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,806,000 after buying an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 17,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,575,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $390.58 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $364.03 and a 52 week high of $482.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $404.44 and a 200 day moving average of $434.67.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

