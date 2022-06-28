MJP Associates Inc. ADV Makes New $452,000 Investment in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 209.3% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000.

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $134.06 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $139.84 and its 200 day moving average is $143.94. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $127.16 and a fifty-two week high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

