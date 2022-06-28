MJP Associates Inc. ADV Purchases 12,680 Shares of VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV increased its position in VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Get Rating) by 140.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,737 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,680 shares during the quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF were worth $546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FLTR. Goodman Financial Corp boosted its position in VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 1,092,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,618,000 after acquiring an additional 104,104 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 737,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,735,000 after acquiring an additional 216,838 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its position in VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 554,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,921,000 after acquiring an additional 78,514 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 525,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,340,000 after purchasing an additional 181,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madrona Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 385,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,751,000 after purchasing an additional 7,173 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FLTR stock opened at $24.78 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.94 and a 200 day moving average of $25.12. VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF has a 1 year low of $24.44 and a 1 year high of $26.20.

