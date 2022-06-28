MJP Associates Inc. ADV Purchases 127 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,280 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HCA. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. National Pension Service raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 453,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,156,000 after purchasing an additional 25,792 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the third quarter valued at about $211,000. 67.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HCA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $296.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $310.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $273.00 to $271.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $255.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.68.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Jennifer Berres sold 2,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.87, for a total transaction of $516,095.46. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,392 shares in the company, valued at $2,493,367.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Andrea B. Smith bought 1,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $213.63 per share, with a total value of $247,810.80. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,317.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 91,370 shares of company stock worth $19,373,375 in the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE HCA opened at $179.82 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $169.13 and a 12 month high of $279.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $236.37. The company has a market cap of $53.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.61.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.27 by ($0.15). HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 405.72% and a net margin of 11.40%. The firm had revenue of $14.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.14 EPS. HCA Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is presently 10.54%.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

