MJP Associates Inc. ADV Raises Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,562 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in AT&T were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,822,788 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,041,000 after buying an additional 533,468 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 51,579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after buying an additional 18,347 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 464,835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,435,000 after buying an additional 37,205 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 67,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T stock opened at $20.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $148.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.16 and a 200-day moving average of $22.70. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.62 and a 52 week high of $22.15.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.29 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The business’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on T shares. Tigress Financial decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $34.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.56.

AT&T Profile (Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.