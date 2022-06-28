MJP Associates Inc. ADV Sells 69 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV reduced its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,461 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 69 shares during the quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Adobe were worth $666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. New World Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth about $568,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. Garde Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 675 shares of the software company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 5,254 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,035,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at about $153,554,000. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $381.07 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $401.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $459.70. The company has a market cap of $180.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.21, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $338.00 and a 12-month high of $699.54.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.04. Adobe had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 36.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. Analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.03, for a total value of $265,698.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 410,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,203,584.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total value of $2,021,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 405,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,808,209.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,325 shares of company stock valued at $3,398,786. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ADBE. Argus decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $764.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $575.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $489.31.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

