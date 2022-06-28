MJP Associates Inc. ADV Takes $1.87 Million Position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 89,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,867,000. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF comprises about 0.5% of MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of QYLD. Retirement Planning Group bought a new position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the first quarter worth about $200,000. Capital Market Strategies LLC raised its stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 30.1% in the first quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 32,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 7,566 shares in the last quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 28.7% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 782,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,407,000 after buying an additional 174,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 69.2% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 40,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 16,594 shares in the last quarter.

QYLD stock opened at $17.63 on Tuesday. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a 1 year low of $17.01 and a 1 year high of $23.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.43 and a 200 day moving average of $20.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be issued a $0.174 dividend. This represents a $2.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st.

