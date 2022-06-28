Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Shares of MBRX stock opened at $1.49 on Monday. Moleculin Biotech has a 52-week low of $1.02 and a 52-week high of $3.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $42.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 1.84.
Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.03). As a group, research analysts predict that Moleculin Biotech will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Moleculin Biotech (Get Rating)
Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug candidates for the treatment of highly resistant tumors and viruses. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin that is in Phase 1/2 studies for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and cancers metastasized to the lungs.
