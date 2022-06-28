Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of MBRX stock opened at $1.49 on Monday. Moleculin Biotech has a 52-week low of $1.02 and a 52-week high of $3.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $42.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 1.84.

Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.03). As a group, research analysts predict that Moleculin Biotech will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 11,497 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 79.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 59,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 26,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 57,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 14,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.57% of the company’s stock.

Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug candidates for the treatment of highly resistant tumors and viruses. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin that is in Phase 1/2 studies for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and cancers metastasized to the lungs.

