Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE) Stock Price Down 1.8%

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUE – Get Rating) shares were down 1.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.45 and last traded at $10.06. Approximately 136,542 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 271,074 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.24.

GLUE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Monte Rosa Therapeutics from $40.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.33.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.79.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:GLUE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.43). On average, analysts forecast that Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 152.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 151.9% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 68.2% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,796 shares during the last quarter. 76.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel small molecule precision medicines that employ the body's natural mechanisms to selectively degrade therapeutically relevant proteins. It develops an oral molecular glue degrader for GSPT1, a translational termination factor and degron-containing protein for the treatment of Myc-driven cancers.

