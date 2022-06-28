Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Board Authorizes Share Buyback Plan

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, June 27th, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 14.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $105.00 price objective on Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $104.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.50.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Shares of MS opened at $77.44 on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $72.23 and a 52 week high of $109.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The company has a market capitalization of $135.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $81.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.42.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.37. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 24.21%. The firm had revenue of $14.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 35.62%.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $79.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,982,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 179,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,230,305.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Morgan Stanley (Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.