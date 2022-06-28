MTY Food Group Inc. (TSE:MTY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of MTY Food Group Inc. (TSE:MTY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$69.00.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MTY. CIBC upped their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$76.00 to C$77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Acumen Capital reduced their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$77.00 to C$76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$66.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$70.00 to C$63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on MTY Food Group from C$60.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th.

MTY Food Group stock opened at C$52.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.05, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67. MTY Food Group has a fifty-two week low of C$45.20 and a fifty-two week high of C$72.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$51.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$53.87.

MTY Food Group ( TSE:MTY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 8th. The company reported C$0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$140.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$126.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MTY Food Group will post 3.9000001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. MTY Food Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.11%.

MTY Food Group Company Profile

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick-service, fast-casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company also sells retail products under a multitude of banners. As of November 30, 2021, the company had 6,719 locations comprising 6,603 franchised, 23 joint ventures, and 93 corporate locations.

