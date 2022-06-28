MTY Food Group (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) Price Target Cut to C$63.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

MTY Food Group (OTCMKTS:MTYFF – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$70.00 to C$63.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$66.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$60.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $68.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MTYFF opened at $41.01 on Monday. MTY Food Group has a 52-week low of $34.99 and a 52-week high of $56.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.96 and a 200 day moving average of $42.39.

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick-service, fast-casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company also sells retail products under a multitude of banners. As of November 30, 2021, the company had 6,719 locations comprising 6,603 franchised, 23 joint ventures, and 93 corporate locations.

