Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Given New $174.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group from $182.00 to $174.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com cut Nasdaq from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $245.00 to $239.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $188.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $207.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nasdaq has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $209.08.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $157.93 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $26.01 billion, a PE ratio of 22.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.94. Nasdaq has a fifty-two week low of $140.31 and a fifty-two week high of $214.96.

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.04. Nasdaq had a net margin of 20.31% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The firm had revenue of $892.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $892.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Nasdaq will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This is an increase from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is 34.43%.

In other news, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.64, for a total transaction of $80,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,671,301.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its position in Nasdaq by 72.5% during the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 2,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 31,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,623,000 after purchasing an additional 8,519 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in Nasdaq by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. raised its holdings in Nasdaq by 18.6% in the first quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 87,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,676,000 after buying an additional 13,819 shares during the period. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nasdaq (Get Rating)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.