NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.80-$2.90 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.82. The company issued revenue guidance of -. NextEra Energy also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.98-$3.13 EPS.

NEE opened at $77.89 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.26, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.42. NextEra Energy has a one year low of $67.22 and a one year high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 8.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 229.73%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NEE. Mizuho decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Evercore ISI reissued a hold rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. TheStreet lowered NextEra Energy from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 price objective on NextEra Energy in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $88.86.

In other NextEra Energy news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $70.19 per share, for a total transaction of $701,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,950. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. United Bank lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 9.8% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 9,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 9.2% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 32,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 11.2% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 15,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 59.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the first quarter valued at about $793,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

