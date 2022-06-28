Nexus Industrial REIT (OTCMKTS:EFRTF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Nexus Industrial REIT (OTCMKTS:EFRTF – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.59.

EFRTF has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$15.50 to C$14.75 in a report on Monday, May 16th. National Bankshares initiated coverage on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$14.25 to C$15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Desjardins decreased their price target on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$15.25 to C$14.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$13.80 to C$15.30 in a research report on Friday, March 18th.

Nexus Industrial REIT stock opened at $7.87 on Thursday. Nexus Industrial REIT has a fifty-two week low of $7.69 and a fifty-two week high of $11.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.51.

Nexus is a growth oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition, ownership and management of industrial, office and retail properties located in primary and secondary markets in North America. The REIT currently owns a portfolio of 73 properties comprising approximately 4.1 million square feet of rentable area.

