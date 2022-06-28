NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Given a $155.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) received a $155.00 price target from investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 40.27% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $161.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. KGI Securities cut shares of NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $165.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.84.

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $110.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.90 billion, a PE ratio of 29.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.96. NIKE has a 1 year low of $103.46 and a 1 year high of $179.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $116.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.10 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 43.04%. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NIKE will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total transaction of $998,216.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,700,732.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $1,713,023.83. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,795 shares in the company, valued at $8,900,414.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kalos Management Inc. boosted its stake in NIKE by 25.8% in the first quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 2,636 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in NIKE in the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Offit Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 9.4% in the first quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,355 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 7.6% in the first quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,458 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Trust boosted its stake in NIKE by 34.2% in the first quarter. American Trust now owns 55,204 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $7,428,000 after acquiring an additional 14,064 shares during the last quarter. 65.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

