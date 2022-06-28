NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Given New $130.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the footwear maker’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.65% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Guggenheim lowered their target price on NIKE from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered their price target on NIKE from $123.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on NIKE from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Seaport Res Ptn cut NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on NIKE from $161.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.52.

NKE opened at $110.50 on Tuesday. NIKE has a 12 month low of $103.46 and a 12 month high of $179.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market cap of $173.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $116.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.76.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. NIKE had a return on equity of 43.04% and a net margin of 13.06%. The firm had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that NIKE will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $1,713,023.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 73,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,900,414.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total transaction of $998,216.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,700,732.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sycomore Asset Management bought a new position in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

