NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Given New $155.00 Price Target at Guggenheim

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) had its target price cut by analysts at Guggenheim from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Guggenheim’s price target suggests a potential upside of 40.27% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on NKE. KGI Securities cut NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $155.00 price objective on NIKE in a research note on Tuesday. Seaport Res Ptn lowered NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on NIKE from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on NIKE from $139.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.32.

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $110.50 on Tuesday. NIKE has a 1-year low of $103.46 and a 1-year high of $179.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $116.38 and a 200-day moving average of $133.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The company has a market capitalization of $173.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.16, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.96.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. NIKE had a return on equity of 43.04% and a net margin of 13.06%. The firm had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that NIKE will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NIKE news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total value of $998,216.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,700,732.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $1,713,023.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,795 shares in the company, valued at $8,900,414.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new stake in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

